The chance that Florida legislators this year will redesign the Medicaid program for people with developmental disabilities is dwindling. While the House…
Though it has been on the books for nearly a decade, the Affordable Care Act faces a big court challenge right now that could overturn it. Here's what happens if the federal health law goes away.
State leaders are proposing changes to a Medicaid program that serves disabled people in order to save money. But advocates say any funding cuts to the...
By News Service of Florida State economists said Friday that about 260,000 low-income, childless Floridians would enroll in the Medicaid program if it…
State economists meet Friday to begin discussions on a proposed constitutional amendment that, if approved next year by voters, would expand Florida’s…
A proposed constitutional amendment that would expand eligibility for the Medicaid program has passed a key initial threshold, readying it for review by…
House Republicans on Tuesday released a proposed health-care budget and an accompanying bill that could lead to putting people with disabilities in…
Six years after promising a plan to “repeal and replace” the federal health law, House Republicans are finally ready to deliver.The 37-page white paper,…
Florida Gov. Rick Scott, contending that the state will likely lose federal money it is now receiving to help hospitals, is calling on any hospital that…