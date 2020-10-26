-
The Martin County School District is telling 231 students from two high schools they should quarantine citing exposure to the coronavirus.The district…
-
Health officials say the number of cases of Hepatitis A in a Florida county is growing.
-
Pointing to concerns about increased chemicals going into Lake Okeechobee and nearby waterways, Martin County has filed a legal challenge to controversial…
-
Toxins have been detected in the air at four Treasure Coast sites where a toxic algae bloom has accumulated in high densities.A contractor for Martin…
-
Swimmers were told to stay out of the water at several beaches in Martin and St. Lucie Counties this past weekend.Blue-green algae sometimes found in the…
-
JENSEN BEACH, FLA. — State health officials have lifted a dengue fever advisory in Martin County. No new cases of the mosquito-borne illness have been…
-
Public health workers will be asking about 300 people for blood samples amid a dengue fever outbreak that has sickened 18, the Palm Beach Post reports.…
-
After decades without any reported cases, dengue fever seems to be getting a foothold in the U.S. In 2009, it surfaced in Key West. This year, 18 cases have been reported this summer in Martin County, Fla.
-
The state’s largest blood collection agency has stopped collecting blood in Martin and St. Lucie counties amid several reports of dengue fever, the Palm…