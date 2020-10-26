-
Nils Hase, a retiree who lives in Tarpon Springs, is wearing a mask and loading his Home Depot haul into his car on a recent weekday afternoon. In the…
Former Belleview High School Dean of Students Michael Hickman is caught in a legal dispute over state and federal policy regarding medical marijuana…
Marion County School Board Chairman Eric Cummings has a message for parents of online students:Let the teachers teach — don’t sit there whispering answers…
A Florida judge blocked a state order that forced schools to open physically in August, but his ruling came too late for the Lake County School Board.…
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods says that "effective immediately, any individual walking in to any one of our lobbies ... wearing a mask will be asked to remove it."
A nurse who worked for more than 12 years at the Marion County Jail has died from COVID-19.Charles “Dan” Manrique, 71, died on Saturday. He was the night…
Teachers and a doctor specializing in treating the elderly raised concerns with the Marion County School Board Tuesday over opening the schools in…
Public schools across Florida must have a policy in place by the end of the year allowing students to use medical marijuana on campus, or they will risk…
Three hospitals in Marion and Citrus counties are challenging a state decision to sign off on a new 66-bed hospital in Marion County, according to…
Monroe Regional Medical Center in Marion County will become part of the Adventist Health System late this summer. The Florida Hospital Network has…