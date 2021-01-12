Difficult To Find Available Vaccine Appointments In Orlando Region

Florida has vaccinated nearly 600,000 people with at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, including 40,000 with both shots.

But just about every vaccination site in Orlando region is booked.

Right now, seniors in the area may find it hard to get the vaccine if they have not already registered.

County health departments were booked except for in Lake County. First-come, first-served drive-in sites were open in Clermont and Mount Dora.

Hospitals are an option, though AdventHealth and Orlando Health were booked.

You can sign up for text alerts on the websites of some counties and hospitals. That way you’ll be ready to pounce when more vaccines are shipped.

Publix is another option in Marion, Citrus and Hernando counties. Those spots are full, but Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday that the program will be expanded.

