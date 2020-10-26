-
A watchdog groups say Florida is on pace for another record year for manatee deaths.So far, 166 manatees have died statewide through March 2. Cold spells…
-
Consistently cold waters were responsible for the largest portion of Florida manatee deaths in January.A Bradenton Herald report said 35 manatees across…
-
Some Florida lawmakers want manatees back on the endangered species list.Last month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that the large marine…
-
One of the symbols of Florida is no longer an endangered species. That's according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which announced Thursday they...
-
Wildlife officials say 520 manatees died in Florida last year, including a record 104 killed by boat strikes.According to Florida Fish and Wildlife…
-
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is reviewing the endangered status of manatees. Tonight on Florida Matters on WUSF 89.7 FM at 6:30 p.m., a panel of...
-
Scientists are worried about the the rate at which bottlenose dolphins are washing up on Florida beaches, victims of mass die-offs that appear unrelated.…
-
Researchers are alarmed by a massive uptick in death rates of dolphins, manatees and pelicans in the Indian River Lagoon on Florida’s east coast, the…
-
Biologists have pointed to Red Tide algae bloom as the reason for so many manatee deaths in Southwest Florida, but now, they’re trying figure out what’s…