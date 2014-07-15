Florida Matters: Will Manatees Be Taken Off the Endangered List?

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is reviewing the endangered status of manatees. Tonight on Florida Matters on WUSF 89.7 FM at 6:30 p.m ., a panel of experts discusses the petition from the Pacific Legal Foundation to take the manatee off the endangered species list. The Florida Manatee and Aquatic Center habitat at Lowry Park Zoo in Tampa has cared for more than 300 sick and injured manatees, including one they have named "Buoyance," for the injury to her lung that makes her float to the top of the water. Virginia Edmonds, who has been working at the manatee hospital for about 18 years, explained how they are treating "Buoyance," who has been at the zoo for about a month.

Endangered species are ones that are in danger of extinction now, while threatened species are ones that likely will be on the verge of extinction in the future.

Manatees have been on the federal endangered species list since it was first published in 1967.

Officials say a status change will not mean a change in federal protections for the animal.

