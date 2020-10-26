-
In a legal battle focused on an expert witness, a sharply divided Florida Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a medical-malpractice case to move forward in…
A divided Florida Supreme Court on Thursday sided with the family of a child who had to undergo a kidney transplant in a medical-malpractice case that…
The Florida Supreme Court on Friday declined to take up a dispute about whether Tampa General Hospital could be held liable in a medical-malpractice…
When Charles Thompson checked into the hospital one July morning in 2011, he expected a standard colonoscopy.He never anticipated how wrong things would…
A judge’s ruling has forced North Broward Hospital District to settle a malpractice lawsuit filed by the estate of Robert P. Kelley, a former district…