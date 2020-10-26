-
The former clinic owner accused of selling performance-enhancing drugs to Alex Rodriguez has agreed to plead guilty in what prosecutors called a…
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball’s key witness in its case against Alex Rodriguez said he designed and administered an elaborate doping program for the…
In 2011, the Florida Department of Health knew of three patients being "treated" by Tony Bosch, Biogenesis “anti-aging” clinic owner, but it closed the…
Biogenesis, an "anti-aging" clinic in Coral Gables that injected performance-enhancing drugs into professional athletes, had well over 100 of them as…
Milwaukee Brewers slugger Ryan Braun has been suspended for the rest of the season for the use of performance-enhancing drugs he reportedly obtained at…
The whistleblower in the case against Biogenesis anti-aging clinic in Miami, accused of supplying steroids to Major League Baseball players, has come…
The owner of a Miami clinic suspected of selling performance-enhancing drugs to about 20 Major League Baseball players has agreed to work with…
Florida has become one of the nation's top sources for illegal sales of steroids and unsafe sales of growth hormones because of a couple of loopholes in…
No state income tax. Warm weather. Lots of fitness trainers. And cash-only medical clinics with no state regulation. Professional athletes looking for a…