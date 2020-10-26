-
Amid privacy concerns and dramatic growth in genetic-testing products, the Florida House on Thursday passed a bill that would ban life-insurance and…
Federal law keeps insurers from using genetic test results when pricing and issuing health insurance. But the tests might keep you from being able to get life insurance or a long-term-care policy.
Thousands of Floridians who have insurance to cover the cost of staying in a nursing home or assisted living facility could see a steep hike in their…
Mary Julia Klimenko thought she was prudent 20 years ago when she invested in a long-term care insurance policy, one she believed would help pay for the…