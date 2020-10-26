-
Limbitless Solutions, a non-profit developed by UCF alumnus Albert Manero, is embarking on a clinical trial to test the next generation of 3D printed arms…
The University of Central Florida and Oregon Health & Science University have launched the first clinical trial for a 3D-printed prosthetic arm for…
A University of Central Florida student group has created a cheaper way for quadriplegics to drive wheelchairs.Limbitless Solutions demoed Project Xavier…
An Orlando nonprofit that 3-D prints free bionic arms for children is expanding. And to kick off the expansion, they gave a 3-D printed arm to autistic…