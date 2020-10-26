licenses to grow medical marijuana

-
After lawmakers decided last year that a black farmer should receive a highly coveted medical-marijuana license, Gov. Rick Scott is poised to act on a…
-
Frustrated senators grilled Florida's pot czar Tuesday, demanding explanations for why his office missed a legislatively mandated deadline to issue new…
-
A lawsuit filed Friday challenges the constitutionality of part of a new state law that requires a coveted medical-marijuana license to go to a black…
-
If you think about growing medical marijuana, you probably picture pot growing in a field or maybe a green house. Instead, think prison, with a hint of…