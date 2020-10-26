-
A Tampa judge has ruled that a 4-year-old boy is in imminent danger of neglect if he stays with his parents because of their desire to treat his leukemia…
Researchers are working on better ways to teach patients' immune systems to root out and kill malignant cells. A promising approach involves cells that attack cancer two ways at one time.
The process modifies patients' immune cells to attack their own cancer cells. It was approved to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children and young adults — the most common childhood cancer.
An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration recommends the agency, for the first time, approve a new kind of treatment that uses genetically modified immune cells to attack cancer cells.
People with Parkinson's and related forms of dementia improved in a small study when they took a leukemia drug called nilotinib. Researchers say the drug seems to help brain cells eliminate toxins.