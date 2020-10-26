-
Updated May 7 at 12:30 p.m. As the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gathers public input on how to operate Lake Okeechobee once it finishes $1.8 billion in...
-
A state task force appointed in response to the toxic algae that gripped Florida last year is recommending a new statewide water monitoring strategy.The…
-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering initiating a study into the health effects of high exposure to toxic algae on Lake…
-
Lake Okeechobee is Florida’s “Liquid Heart,” and people who depend on it for irrigation, drinking water, recreation and their livelihoods are often in…
-
Florida water managers are bracing for a potential water shortage months after massive releases from Lake Okeechobee triggered widespread toxic algae.The…
-
A new front in the ongoing battle between Everglades restoration and Florida’s sugar industry has opened up. This time, it’s over a planned water...
-
Construction of a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee that state lawmakers envision as a way to help a region beset by toxic algae blooms was part of a…
-
A project intended to help address blue-green algae outbreaks took a major step forward Wednesday as the U.S. Senate passed a bill that includes a...
-
Florida is waiting on Congress to authorize two efforts that could help address algal blooms plaguing the state's coastal and inland waterways.
-
Last week the South Florida Water Management District Governing Board approved a plan to move forward with testing of what it calls Emergency Estuary...