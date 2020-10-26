-
The former Naples-based hospital chain Health Management Associates will pay more than $260 million to resolve criminal and civil allegations of…
-
A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a case filed by the U.S. Department of Justice that alleged Florida had improperly placed children with disabilities…
-
Leaders of two major health insurers planning multibillion dollar acquisitions made their case to Congress that bigger can mean better in their industry,…
-
The Justice Department has reached a $69.5 million settlement with the North Broward Hospital District in South Florida, which was accused in a lawsuit of…
-
The Justice Department pushed back Monday against efforts by Sen. Bob Menendez to dismiss the corruption indictment against him, calling the case the…
-
A Washington Post analysis of 125,000 records of Florida patients who underwent spinal fusion found that about half had diagnoses that experts and…
-
The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, saying Florida has not done enough to improve the plight of severely disabled children, filed suit against…
-
The U.S. Justice Department is seeking between $300 million and $600 million in damages in the whistleblower case against Halifax Health, the Daytona…
-
Miami Herald reporter Carol Marbin Miller explains the sad and complex situation faced by disabled children in institutions through the story of Anubis…
-
Dr. Steven Wasserman has entered the history books of health fraud. The Venice dermatologist recently agreed to pay $26 million to settle charges of…