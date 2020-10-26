JAMA Internal Medicine

-
If male doctors were as good as their female counterparts at caring for older people in the hospital, about 32,000 fewer patients a year would die. What do female doctors do better than men?
-
The prevalence of Alzheimer's and other dementias declined by almost 3 percent from 2000 to 2012, a study finds. That could be a result of people getting more education, and better health overall.
-
There’s a prescription drug abuse problem sweeping the United States, but fixing it will require a systematic change focused on how most health…