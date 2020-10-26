-
American medical schools have historically been disproportionately white, but they are starting to attract more diverse students. The change may be the result of a diversity policy with teeth.
Gun deaths worldwide total about 250,000 yearly and the United States is among just six countries that make up half of those fatalities, a study found.The…
Six questions like "How often do you procrastinate?" can help doctors identify adults with ADHD, researchers say. They estimate that the disorder impairs daily functions for about 8 percent of adults.
The death toll from pneumonia and other infectious diseases in the U.S. is much lower than it was 100 years ago, but new pathogens like the West Nile, dengue and Zika viruses pose challenges.
A multi-year study finds that Americans -- and Floridians -- are exercising more than in the past, yet still getting fatter. In a similar vein, we're…
Researchers aren't sure exactly why certain women are more vulnerable to postpartum depression. But authors of a new study are recommending that all pregnant women and new mothers be screened for depression.