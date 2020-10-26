insurance exchanges

-
A new law has added more synthetic drugs to the state’s controlled substances list, the Associated Press reports. It’s now a third-degree felony to make or
-
Under the health care overhaul, many people who find their job-based health coverage too expensive can get help buying insurance through exchanges. But rules just finalized by the Internal Revenue Service will limit who is eligible for a subsidy and could leave some families shut out.
-
Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Republican legislative leaders counted on Mitt Romney to win the election and repeal what they call “ObamaCare.” That didn't…