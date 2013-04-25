© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Capitol: Designer Drugs, PIP, Water Quality

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Robin Sussingham
Health News Florida Staff
Published April 25, 2013 at 11:09 AM EDT

A new law has added more synthetic drugs to the state’s controlled substances list, the Associated Pressreports.  It’s now a third-degree felony to make or sell these drugs that are more commonly known by their street names: K2, spice and bath salts. 

Spice.jpg

It’s unlikely lawmakers will get rid of the state’s personal injury protection (PIP) no-fault insurance system this session,the Florida Current reports. The bill in the Senate never made it to the Appropriations Committee, and there’s no companion bill in the House.

Meanwhile, environmentalists are slamming lawmakers in both chambers, the Florida Current reports. The Senate has passed a measure that will assist state regulators with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection as they set water quality standards. In the House, lawmakers have added an amendment to a permitting bill that will put a moratorium on new local fertilizer ordinances. 

Copyright 2013 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaAffordable Care ActKathleen SebeliusFlorida CHAINinsurance exchanges
Robin Sussingham
Robin is Senior Editor at WUSF, spearheading the station's podcasting initiatives and helping to guide the vision for special reporting projects and creative storytelling. She hosts the weekly current affairs program, Florida Matters, on WUSF and also created The Zest, the station's podcast that's all about food, which she continues to host and serve as senior producer.
See stories by Robin Sussingham
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff