Florida's Legislature is moving toward ensuring new protections for disabled people who may need organ transplants, part of a national trend among states.
A powerful House Republican on Thursday filed legislation that would ban insurance companies from using people’s genetic information to cancel, limit or…
With the sponsor saying the bill targets “bad actors,” the House on Thursday passed a controversial bill that would revamp the insurance practice known as…
Federal prosecutors say the pharmaceutical company paid off doctors and manipulated insurance companies to increase the number of patients taking its opioid Subsys.
Amid privacy concerns and dramatic growth in genetic-testing products, Florida could ban insurance companies from using genetic information in canceling,…
Gov Ron DeSantis is throwing his support behind a proposal that could lead to insurance companies and HMOs returning premiums to savvy customers who are…
For years, most pharmacists couldn’t give customers even a clue about an easy way to save money on prescription drugs. But the restraints are coming off.…
A draft of the bipartisan legislation obtained by NPR would restore subsidies to insurance companies to assist low-income consumers and require them to go to consumers as rebates.
Researchers asked health insurance executives what worries them most about Republican plans to repeal and replace Obamacare. They said incentives to keep healthy people enrolled need to be stronger.
Why is it so hard to connect people with therapists? Insurance bureaucracy cuts both ways, it turns out. Patients have trouble finding therapists in networks. And therapists have trouble joining them.