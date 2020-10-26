infectious disease

-
Zoonotic pathogens, which include not only COVID-19 but HIV/AIDS and Ebola, have increasingly emerged because of stresses humans have placed on animal habitats, according to a United Nations report.
A small study from China finds infected babies have only mild symptoms. And a study of pregnant women who were infected with the virus evaluates whether it can be passed on to their babies.
Sepsis, or blood poisoning, arises when the body overreacts to an infection. An analysis finds that it may be involved in 20% of deaths worldwide, twice the proportion previously estimated.
From measles to yellow fever to just plain heat, there are lots of risks for tourists. Here's how to take stock of your vacation destination.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 900 cases of measles in the United States this year, including two in Florida....
Once repellent to conservative politicians, needle exchanges are now being endorsed and legalized in Republican-controlled states.At least four…
The state legislative session is over and the fate of a bill that would allow the expansion of needle exchanges throughout Florida is now up to Gov. Ron...
Jennifer Millar keeps trash bags and hand sanitizer near her tent, and she regularly pours water mixed with hydrogen peroxide on the sidewalk nearby.…
Yes, health officials in Florida have reported nine cases of leprosy so far this year. And yes, armadillos can transmit leprosy. But scientists say we needn't fear the armored mammals.
