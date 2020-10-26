-
A new report shows that in Florida - one of 14 states that did not expand Medicaid - the uninsured rate for women of childbearing age is more than twice…
A tiny fraction of American women choose home birth, but that number is inching up. And in some social circles it's downright trendy. One pregnant woman investigates the pros and cons.
Remarkably little is known about the fundamentals of how a woman carries a baby inside her. Two Columbia University researchers aim to change that, to reduce the number of kids born too soon.
Volusia and Flagler counties are trying to combat high fetal and infant mortality rates.Dixie Morgese, executive director of The Healthy Start Coalition…
After weeks of uncertainty, the directors of Florida programs meant to reduce infant mortality are breathing a sigh of relief. Lawmakers Wednesday...
Update 1:40 p.m.: Florida budget chiefs have agreed on a proposed spending plan. It's still unclear how Healthy Start Coalitions fared. This is a...
Florida’s infant mortality rate is lower than ever, but that isn't the case in the northeastern part of the state. Duval County's infant mortality rate...
Inside Crystal Hopkins' Tampa home, she gestures to the large, white curio cabinet that dominates her family's dining room.She pulls open the double doors…
Rhea Chiles, the widow of former governor Lawton Chiles, died last November in her home on Anna Maria Island, at the age of 84. She dedicated her life...
Six Florida groups have been awarded a total of $4.7 million in federal Healthy Start grants aimed at improved maternal health and lower infant mortality…