human trafficking victims

-
More than 100 people were arrested during a five-month human trafficking investigation in Hillsborough County. Sheriff Chad Chronister announced the...
-
When authorities busted what they say is a multimillion-dollar human-trafficking and prostitution ring in Jupiter last month, law enforcement spoke out...
-
A bill allowing victims of sexual and physical abuse to secretly record their attackers to use as evidence in court passed the Florida House.
-
Florida child welfare officials say calls reporting suspected human trafficking in Florida have doubled since 2010.The hotline received nearly 1,000 calls…