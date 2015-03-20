Bill Allowing Victims To Secretly Record Abusers Passes Florida House

Credit MGN Online

A bill allowing victims of sexual and physical abuse to secretly record their attackers to use as evidence in court passed the Florida House.

Originally, the bill only allowed for an exemption from Florida’s two-party consent law if the person was a victim of physical force or violence. But, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Coral Springs) recently changed the bill on the House floor to include another exception.

“This amendment is a clarifying amendment so that it allows for unlawful sexual acts, so that’s clear,” said Moskowitz. “It also aligns us more with the Senate Bill.”

And, the measure passed the House 115-1 Wednesday. Meanwhile, its Senate companion has two more committee stops to go before it heads to the Senate floor. Still, even with the new language, it differs from the House bill in that it creates a more narrow exemption for those under the age of 18.

Both measures stem from the case of a teenager who secretly recorded an incriminating conversation between her and stepfather without his consent. The Florida Supreme Court recently ordered a new trial for Richard McDade, the man initially convicted of sexually abusing his stepdaughter.

