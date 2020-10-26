House Speaker Will Weatherford

-
The Florida Legislature won't be getting much work done in the next week.State legislators are taking off the seventh week of the 2014 session because it…
-
Last week in Tallahassee, the NAACP led a rally at the Capitol aimed at prodding the Legislature to accept $51 billion in federal funds to cover almost 1…
-
As Florida education officials struggle to improve the state’s “accountability” system, which says all children should be tested, the parents and…
-
Judging from what they say and what's in the proposed state budget, Florida's top elected officials care about children, the elderly and the seriously…
-
A Republican state senator wants Florida to use federal Medicaid expansion money to help low-income Floridians purchase health insurance, the…
-
Editorial boards at the Tampa Bay Times and The Tampa Tribune don't agree on much beyond motherhood and apple pie, with the Times leaning left and Trib…