Legislature Taking Holiday Break

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published April 14, 2014 at 8:05 AM EDT

The Florida Legislature won't be getting much work done in the next week.

State legislators are taking off the seventh week of the 2014 session because it conflicts with Passover and Easter.

The session lasts 60 days and is scheduled to end in early May.

Legislators have already passed major bills dealing with sex offenders and a rollback in auto registration fees.

However, the Legislature must still pass a state budget in order to adjourn on time.

House Speaker Will Weatherford has some high profile items he still wants passed, including an expansion of the state's voucher program for low-income children. It's unclear if the Senate will consider the bill.

State legislators already have announced that they will not vote on a bill to bring casinos to South Florida.

Associated Press
