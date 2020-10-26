hospital infections

-
Infections with Clostridium difficile can be difficult to treat and life-threatening. Once a problem seen mainly in health care facilities, the infections are now occurring often in the community.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it’s found antibiotic resistant bacteria at hospitals in Florida along with 26 other states. The CDC’s…
In its toughest crackdown yet on medical errors, the federal government is cutting payments to 721 hospitals – including 31 in Florida -- for having high…
The CDC is sounding alarm bells over the rise of a drug-resistant “superbug” in hospitals across the country; only six states require hospitals to report…