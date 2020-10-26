-
Many people at high risk for HIV can't afford PrEP, though it's more than 90 percent effective. The HIV medicine's list price, close to $2,000 for a 30-day supply, has risen 45 percent in six years.
-
The Florida Department of Health will begin offering a drug next year to help prevent the spread of HIV.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2012…
-
It’s a good-news day for researchers in Florida, with reports on stem cell treatments for heart damage and preclinical trials on an HIV vaccine, both from…