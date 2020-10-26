Hillsborough County Commission

-
Officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are talking about relaxing their mask ordinances - but decisions are still a ways off.During their meeting…
-
Hillsborough County schools Superintendent Addison Davis said Thursday the district's schools will be conducted entirely online for only the first week...
-
As expected, Hillsborough County Commissioners voted Wednesday to absorb the duties of the Emergency Policy Group, which has guided the county through…
-
Law enforcement agencies have been less than successful in trying to stop the sale of synthetic drugs, also called "bath salts," which are pitched to kids…