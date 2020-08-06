Hillsborough Commission Votes To Absorb Duties Of Emergency Policy Group

As expected, Hillsborough County Commissioners voted Wednesday to absorb the duties of the Emergency Policy Group, which has guided the county through crises for several decades.

The unanimous vote means the dissolution of the group, which included three commissioners, the sheriff, mayors of Hillsborough's three cities and the school board chair.

Commissioner Kimberly Overman said the Board of County Commissioners will have more of a mandate to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“It's my firm belief that the BOCC is the best body to achieve the type of proportional representation necessary to insure the interest of all county residents.,” Overman said.

Commissioners voted to meet once a week, with the first meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.