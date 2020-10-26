-
Lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended not only helps prevent heart problems, it also cuts the risk of mental decline that often leads to…
Decades ago, hundreds of nuns and priests made an extraordinary decision: They agreed to donate their brains upon death to science, hoping to help solve…
Nearly one half of the U.S. population will meet the diagnosis of high blood pressure under new guidelines revised this week.High blood pressure is now…
A group of researchers has just completed a local community-based study on how the racial disparity can affect a person’s health. Researchers compared...
After 10 weeks, hypertensive rats fed a diet consisting of 5 percent asparagus had lower blood pressure than their counterparts fed a standard rat diet.
For nearly 25 years, the Brandon Outreach Clinic has provided free health care to people who can't get care any other way. The Affordable Care Act is…
In the ongoing debate about the possible benefits of vitamin D supplements, a study suggests that the vitamin might indeed play a role in mildly reducing high blood pressure. The study was small and looked at just African-Americans, but the authors say the findings warrant further research.