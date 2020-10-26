-
A bill that would provide health insurance coverage to Floridians under the poverty level by accepting federal funds available for that purpose has been…
State Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Jacksonville, says the debate over how exactly to implement the Affordable Care Act in Florida is far from over. "There's going…
It appears increasingly likely that the legislative session will end on Friday without agreement to accept more than $50 billion in federal funds to cover…
Democrats are so angry over House Republicans' refusal to accept federal funds to expand health coverage that they deliberately caused action on the floor…
Lawmakers in the Florida Senate voted 38 to 1 to pass the bill to create the Healthy Florida plan, state Sen. Joe Negron's alternative to Medicaid…
The Florida Senate on Tuesday is scheduled to vote on state Sen. Joe Negron's Healthy Florida plan, which would accept billions of dollars in federal…
State Sen. Aaron Bean's bare-bones Florida Health Choices Plus plan is no longer an option.An amendment presented by state Sen. Joe Negron removed the…
By a 71 to 45 vote, the Florida House of Representatives on Friday passed its own health plan, which relies on state money and bypasses more than $50…
State Rep. Mike Fasano, a longtime Republican legislator from New Port Richey, pleaded with his GOP colleagues to vote for the Senate's "bipartisan plan"…
Two future Speakers of the House -- who will control some campaign contributions for other House members in upcoming elections -- had a dinner for…