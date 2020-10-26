-
Most people enrolled in Florida’s Medicaid managed-care program give their health plans high grades, according to the state Agency for Health Care…
An algorithm that dictates assignment of many Medicaid patients to health plans could cause another high-stakes tussle among plans that have received an…
Frustrated that Congress hasn't repealed the Affordable Care Act, the administration continues to make moves that chip away at the ACA's nationwide protections and give states more control.
The Trump administration is clearing the way for insurers to sell short-term health plans as a bargain alternative to pricey Obama-law policies for people…
More than 1 million people selected a health plan during the fourth week of the health law’s open enrollment and nearly 2.5 million have done so since it…
Sandra Grooms recently got a call from her oncologist’s office. The chemotherapy drugs he wanted to use on her metastatic breast cancer were covered by…
Insurers can no longer reject customers with expensive medical conditions thanks to the health care overhaul. But consumer advocates warn that companies…
Enrollment in health insurance plans is continuing, and navigators in Florida are still working to help people pick plans.Jodi Ray, who directs the USF…
(UPDATE) Florida Blue, the newly adopted brand for the former Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, is canceling 80 percent of its current individual…
About a quarter of uninsured people eligible for federal subsidies to help them pay for health coverage don't have bank accounts. A new rule would require insurers to accept payments made many different ways, including by money order and prepaid debit card.