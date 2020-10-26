-
Backing one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ health-care priorities, a Senate committee Tuesday approved a bill (SB 524) that could lead to “shared savings”…
In the not-too-distant future, your health insurance, your prescription drugs and some of your treatment may come from the same company.Insurers are…
A bill that would restrict the ability of health insurers and HMOs to retroactively deny claims passed the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday,…
The Senate on Wednesday prepared to pass a bill that would place new requirements on how health insurers handle prior-authorization requests and appeals…
UnitedHealth Group’s third-quarter profit slipped, but the nation’s largest health insurer still beat Wall Street expectations due partly to fast growth…
Florida health officials said Wednesday they would give insurers a 7.7 percent rate increase in the fledgling Medicaid managed care program, in what has…
Several of the nation's biggest health insurers have hiked earnings expectations for 2015 after blowing past first-quarter forecasts and heading into a…
Insurers aren't required to encrypt consumers' data under a 1990s federal law that remains the foundation for health care privacy in the Internet age — an…
Health insurer Anthem said hackers infiltrated its computer network and gained access to a host of personal information for customers and employees,…
In the past year, new hepatitis C drugs that promise higher cure rates and fewer side effects have given hope to millions who are living with the…