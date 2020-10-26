health insurance enrollment

-
Overall enrollment in Florida’s commercial health-insurance market in 2017 dipped by more than 96,000 people, or 2.55 percent, from the previous year, a…
-
More than 11.3 million people have enrolled in private health insurance for 2016 under the Affordable Care Act, surpassing last year’s mark and the 10.5…
-
The health care law's historic gains in coverage may be leveling off: The Obama administration announced Thursday it expects only a slight overall…
-
About 9.9 million people have signed up and paid for health insurance under President Barack Obama's health care law, the administration said Tuesday, a…
-
The Affordable Care Act turns five this week, and Florida leads the nation in the number of consumers buying health insurance.While about 1.6 million…
-
Nearly all of the 1.3 million Floridians who signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act earned tax credits averaging $297 per person,…
-
The Obama administration is moving closer to its goal of 9.1 million people signed up for private coverage under the president's health care law.Florida…
-
The deadline has passed to buy a health plan on HealthCare.gov for coverage that starts Jan. 1, 2015. But open enrollment goes through Feb. 15, 2015,...
-
It's been two weeks since HealthCare.gov opened for a second year of business. And a leader in Florida's signup efforts says about half who have visited…
-
Only about one-third of Florida’s Medicaid recipients transitioning into managed care statewide chose their own health insurance plans.Enrollment for the…