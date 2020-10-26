-
Lawmakers are coming closer to reaching an agreement on the budget, but they still haven’t publicly discussed one of the biggest sections of the state's…
Sending a signal that health care spending could be targeted for reductions next year, a House health panel is going to identify up to $624 million for…
A top budget writer said Wednesday she doesn’t expect a conference committee to settle all the differences between the House and Senate on health-care…
A ProPublica series has illuminated the many ways the U.S. health care system leaks money. Here are some ideas for plugging the holes.
Healthcare spending for some services dropped by nearly a third when people turned 65 and switched from private insurance to Medicare, according to a…
Retail clinics, long seen as an antidote to more expensive doctor offices and emergency rooms, may actually boost medical spending by leading consumers to…
A new study throws cold water on the popular idea that consumers can save themselves and the health care system loads of money if they become savvier…
National health spending grew 3.6 percent in 2013, the lowest annual increase since the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) began tracking…
Florida’s seniors may be able to breathe a little easier, knowing that the Medicare hospital trust fund will be financially sound longer than projected…
Florida rates in the top 10 on spending per-person for prescription drugs and doctor visits, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of federal health…