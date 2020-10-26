health care price

-
A little-noticed Trump administration proposal would require hospitals, doctors and insurers to post the true, negotiated price for a medical procedure or service, as opposed to the "list" price.
-
The federal government’s new rule requiring hospitals to post prices for their services is intended to allow patients to shop around and compare prices, a…
-
According to a report released Tuesday, Florida and 44 other states fail to give the public access to information on what health-care services cost, the…