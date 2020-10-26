-
The operator of a Florida gun show says he's willing to move to another location in the wake of the massacre that happened at a nearby high school, but he…
Three days after 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland were killed in the deadliest high school shooting in U.S....
Hundreds of people flocked to a gun show in Fort Myers this past weekend. Sunday also marked a week since the largest recorded mass shooting in modern U...
Fort Lauderdale Police haven’t been enforcing a county ordinance on criminal background checks at gun shows held in the city because they say a state law…
Even though seven counties in Florida have laws on the books that regulate background checks at gun shows, they are mostly ineffective, the Tampa Bay…
Hundreds of people waited in long lines to attend a gun show at the Central Florida Fairgrounds last weekend, the Orlando Sentinel reports. The biggest…