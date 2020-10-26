-
Exactly which guns would be outlawed under a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at stopping Floridians from possessing assault weapons is posing a...
-
Pointing to a “strong presumption in favor of open judicial proceedings,” Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office is asking a federal appeals court to reject…
-
Three former state lawmakers are part of a committee that will try to get voters in 2020 to pass a constitutional amendment that would ban “assault”…
-
A Florida gun-shop chain that has eight target-shooting ranges has stopped renting firearms following a rash of suicides. Khaled Akkawi, founder of Shoot…
-
The NRA has fought laws that sought to restrict guns in Florida for decades. But now, the NRA is urging the group’s members to email Gov. Rick Scott and…