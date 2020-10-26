-
As the COVID-19 shutdown continues, restaurants have had to adapt to keep their business running. One of the ways some eateries have pivoted ,...
-
Chains from Walmart and Target to Whole Foods and Publix are cutting back hours to give employees more time to restock shelves and sanitize stores.
-
Publix has allowed some employees to grow short beards despite a decades-long ban on facial hair except for conservative mustaches.The grocery chain…
-
Second Harvest of the Big Bend distributed about 20 tons of food at Tallahassee's Godby High School on Saturday (May 19.)
-
A new city law puts money toward incentivizing grocery stores to open in Northwest Jacksonville, an area seen as a food desert. As Bill Delaney with The...
-
With two grocery stores set to close about 10 miles apart on Jacksonville’s Northwest side, some city officials are concerned residents won’t have...
-
Grocery stores up and down the state are still trying to restock shelves a full week after Hurricane Irma.Many stores delayed reopening after the storm…
-
A Florida Senate committee's action casts doubt on whether Floridians will be able to buy whiskey in the same grocery store aisles as beer and wine.The…