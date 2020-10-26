Gov. Ric Scott

-
The federal government has approved Florida's request for $616 million that will be partially used to repair homes destroyed or damaged by Hurricane Irma…
Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday directed the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to put high-water vehicles in position to respond as the…
The federal government will provide $340 million to help Florida citrus farmers recover from Hurricane Irma.The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced…
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is expected to announce Monday morning that he is (shock) running for the U.S. Senate. And Florida Democrats are (shock) going…
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is outlining next steps for school districts, following his signing this month of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
At the request of Florida's governor, mental health experts, educators and law enforcement professionals met Tuesday in Tallahassee at workshops...
Updated 11:10 a.m. 8/9 On a conference call with Florida lawmakers Friday, Governor Rick Scott once again called on Congress to pass $2 billion in...