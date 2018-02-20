© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
The hepatitis C test requires a simple finger prick to draw blood.
Their Only Option
Every day, hundreds of sick and injured patients walk into free and charitable clinics around the Tampa Bay area in need of a doctor.Many are suffering from chronic conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure. Some patients were referred to the clinics by staff at hospitals where they landed after years of neglecting to care for treatable conditions.The clinics allow the patients to pay what they can, or nothing at all. They are staffed by doctors and nurses who volunteer their time. They survive off donations and small grants.Many of the patients have jobs but they are living paycheck to paycheck. None have health insurance, either because they do not qualify for Medicaid or can’t afford private coverage. For these patients, the clinics are often their only option for primary care.

Florida Holds Workshops On Gun Access, Mental Health, Safety In Schools

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Kate Stein
Tom Urban
Published February 20, 2018 at 5:03 PM EST
Students, parents and community members gather for a sunset vigil at Pine Trails Park in honor of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Students, parents and community members gather for a sunset vigil at Pine Trails Park in honor of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

At the request of Florida's governor, mental health experts, educators and law enforcement professionals met Tuesday in Tallahassee at workshops following last week’s school shooting.

The main goal of these gatherings is to identify measures that can be taken before the end of the legislative session to improve safety in schools, gun control and resources for mental health. The last day of the session is March 9.

"It’s the governor’s intent to take this and actually do something," said Mike Carroll, the head of Florida's Department of Children and Families. "We have to stop talking about it and start taking some action around these issues."

Adam Alhanti, a junior at Stoneman Douglas, was delivering Valentine's Day carnations for a fundraiser when the shooting started. He's now part of a student movement for stricter gun control.
Credit Kate Stein / WLRN
Adam Alhanti, a junior at Stoneman Douglas, was delivering Valentine's Day carnations for a fundraiser when the shooting started. He's now part of a student movement for stricter gun control.

Carroll led the mental health and child welfare workshop, in which experts noted that schools are the most likely place for young adults to get consistent access to mental health care.

Among law enforcement officers, a main concern is that they can’t legally take weapons away from people who talk or post online about committing violence, like the alleged Parkland shooter did. Several sheriffs said more needs to be done to limit access to guns among people who have been taken into protective custody for mental health issues under the state's Baker Act.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri was among those who said current background checks aren't stringent enough. "It’s, 'do you have a disqualifying crime and has a judge... adjudicated you mentally incompetent?' That's all that's done."

"We need to be real about it: It's not a background check," he said.

Read more: Few States Let Courts Take Guns From People Deemed A Threat

Other law enforcement leaders bluntly described the need to increase funding to expand the number of school-resource officers, along with revamping how emergency drills are conducted.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd talked of expanding his “Sentinel Program,” which enables authorized and trained employees at the private Southeastern University in Lakeland to carry concealed firearms to respond to assailants on campus as the last step.

“It’s much better that, if there’s going to be a gun on campus, that it is with a trained person to stop the shooter," Judd said. "The only thing worse than having a shootout on a campus is not being able to stop a shooter on campus.”

Coconut Creek Police Chief Butch Arenal said not every district may be open to the idea of arming educational staff, but people are clamoring for improved school safety immediately.

“The public, I feel personally, is not going to tolerate anything less than security for their school now. I’m not talking long-term solutions, or legislative solutions, but tomorrow."

Ideas from the workshops were to be shared with Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday evening. Public comments on how to improve student safety are being accepted online through the Florida Department of Education.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags

Health News Floridaschool shootingMarjory Stoneman Douglas High SchoolGov. Ric Scottmental healthschool safetygun control
Kate Stein
Kate Stein can't quite explain what attracts her to South Florida. It's more than just the warm weather (although this Wisconsin native and Northwestern University graduate definitely appreciates the South Florida sunshine). It has a lot to do with being able to travel from the Everglades to Little Havana to Brickell without turning off 8th Street. It's also related to Stein's fantastic coworkers, whom she first got to know during a winter 2016 internship.Officially, Stein is WLRN's environment, data and transportation journalist. Privately, she uses her job as an excuse to rove around South Florida searching for stories à la Carl Hiaasen and Edna Buchanan. Regardless, Stein speaks Spanish and is always thrilled to run, explore and read. 
See stories by Kate Stein
Tom Urban
Related Content