-
California will be the first state to create its own line of generic drugs to cope with high drug prices. A new law lets the state outsource manufacturing but control pricing and distribution.
-
Journalist Katherine Eban says most of the generic medicine being sold in the U.S. is manufactured overseas — sometimes under questionable quality control standards. Her new book is Bottle of Lies.
-
A new book investigates the history of unsafe and deceptive practices by some generic-drug manufacturers, and explains why U.S. regulators struggle to keep up with a global industry.
-
Makers of brand-name drugs called out by the Trump administration for potentially stalling generic competition have hiked their prices by double-digit…
-
The Department of Justice and 45 states allege that generic- drug makers colluded to divvy up customers and set prices. Prosecutors are now looking at potential involvement by drug distributors.
-
Several major not-for-profit hospital groups are trying their own solution to drug shortages and high prices: creating a company to make cheaper generic…
-
Doctors were more likely to choose generic drugs over pricier brand names when teaching hospitals limited access by pharmaceutical sales representatives, a study finds.
-
Six drug companies are being sued for working together to manipulate prices on their generic versions of two widely used medicines.
-
Consumers often blame drug companies for the rapidly rising costs of some commonly used generic drugs. But changes made by insurers influence the price of these drugs, too, it turns out.
-
In a lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, all the work that happens in a vast pharmaceutical manufacturing plant happens in a device the size…