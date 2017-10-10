© 2020 Health News Florida
Lawmakers Push For Fracking Ban

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published October 10, 2017 at 5:21 PM EDT
Sen. Dana Young (R-Tampa)
Credit Nick Evans
Sen. Dana Young (R-Tampa)

State lawmakers are pushing to ban fracking in the sunshine state.  A similar effort last year failed, but Sen. Dana Young (R-Tampa) believes this year will be different.

“I’m an eternal optimist," Young says.  "I think that we’ve got a lot of firepower behind it and certainly the environmental groups and the public have spoken out and the vast majority of Floridians oppose fracking in our state and so yes I am optimistic.”

St. Petersburg Republican Kathleen Peters will carry an identical proposal in the House.  

