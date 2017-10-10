Lawmakers Push For Fracking Ban

Credit Nick Evans Sen. Dana Young (R-Tampa)

State lawmakers are pushing to ban fracking in the sunshine state. A similar effort last year failed, but Sen. Dana Young (R-Tampa) believes this year will be different.

“I’m an eternal optimist," Young says. "I think that we’ve got a lot of firepower behind it and certainly the environmental groups and the public have spoken out and the vast majority of Floridians oppose fracking in our state and so yes I am optimistic.”

St. Petersburg Republican Kathleen Peters will carry an identical proposal in the House.

