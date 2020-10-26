-
Siding with a woman whose children were placed in foster care, an appeals court Friday said the Florida Department of Children and Families cannot provide…
-
A series of bills about the foster care system is moving through the Florida Legislature. Rebekka Behr is focused on the Foster Youth Bill of Rights,...
-
Partners across the state are recognizing May as National Foster Care Month in Florida . The state has about 5,400 licensed foster homes, and there’s a...
-
Florida foster care providers are struggling to keep up with the number of children entering the system as a result of opioid-related deaths.
-
As the opioid epidemic swells the tide of abused and neglected children coming into the state foster-care system, a Florida judge is trying to find them...
-
Changes to Florida’s child-welfare system, sponsored by Rep. Cyndi Stevenson (R-St. Augustine), are finally law after two years of debate in Tallahassee...
-
The federal agency has given the Florida Department of Children and Families 90 days to devise a plan to improve care for foster children.The Department…
-
A bill aimed at reforming the way Florida foster children are placed in group homes died on the last day of the 2016 legislative session.But the bill's…
-
Despite an outcry in 2009 over a 7-year-old's apparent suicide, a draft report from the research arm of Florida's child-protection system shows that…
-
The number of Florida children in the state's foster-care system has reached its highest level since 2008 --- driven by both a spike in the number of…