Using Medicaid payment data from towns in Alaska that have rejected fluoride in recent years, a new study supports dentists' claims that teeth get worse when the water supply is not fluoridated.
Early voting starts Wednesday in Hernando County, and Brooksville residents will have the opportunity to vote on whether they want to continue to have...
Tallahassee’s Fluoride system needs an upgrade and officials say there’s some state money that could help. Water Resources Engineering Manager John Buss...
Following hours of debate, Wellington’s city council voted 3-2 late Tuesday to stop adding fluoride to its drinking water, the Palm Beach Post reports.The…
When anti-fluoridation activist Paul Connett went before the Brooksville City Council recently, he presented the council alarming information from a…