Florida Wildlife Federation

-
A new front in the ongoing battle between Everglades restoration and Florida’s sugar industry has opened up. This time, it’s over a planned water...
-
Time has run out for a program that's provided funding to more than 180 natural areas in Florida . Sunday, Sept. 30 was the deadline for Congress to...
-
Arguing that time “is of the essence,” environmental groups Wednesday requested that a judge lift a stay of a ruling that found state lawmakers did not…
-
A national conservation fund that has been around for more than 50 years may not be around much longer. Environmental advocates from around the country ...
-
An appeals court this week turned down a request by environmental groups to quickly move a major conservation-funding case to the Florida Supreme…
-
Striking a blow to the Legislature, a Tallahassee judge said state lawmakers failed to comply with a voter-approved constitutional amendment to buy and…