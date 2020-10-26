-
As Florida universities face a mid-June deadline to solidify plans for safely reopening campuses in the fall, some school leaders continue to wrestle...
-
State university system Chancellor Marshall Criser next week will present guidelines for reopening university campuses in the fall, after students were...
-
Florida universities are making progress in expanding their research and development efforts but there is room for improvement, according to a new report…
-
Spurred by the state Board of Governors, Florida universities will hire 56 mental-health professionals this year and a total of 105 over the next four...