Florida springs

Advocates are raising concerns about state plans for cleaning up Florida’s ailing springs.Environmental advocates say the plans for addressing nutrient…
Sen. Rob Bradley (R-Fleming Island) is asking the Florida Legislature to appropriate $25 million more dollars for springs restoration next year. Bradley...
Back in November, voters overwhelmingly passed Amendment One, which sets aside millions of dollars for land and water conservation. This week on Florida...
An editorial by the Ocala Star-Banner is blasting the Florida House for ignoring the plight of Florida’s springs, especially as their counterparts in the…