Back in November, voters overwhelmingly passed Amendment One, which sets aside millions of dollars for land and water conservation.

This week on Florida Matters, we'll take a look at where exactly that money might go.

The amendment takes effect on July 1, 2015 and is expected to produce $640 million dollars in its first year. It'll be up to state lawmakers to figure out just where that money should be spent. Environmentalists who helped push for passage of that amendment will want to have their say as well.

Miss the broadcast of the show? Listen here.

Our panel discussion includes state Sen. David Simmons, R-Altamonte Springs, and Aliki Moncrief, the field director of the group Florida's Water and Land, which campaigned for passage of Amendment One.

Florida Matters: Amendment One Listen • 28:01

