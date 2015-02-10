© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

Florida Matters: Amendment One

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Lottie Watts
Lottie WattsCarson Cooper
Published February 10, 2015 at 4:32 PM EST
Algae clouds part of Rock Springs near Apopka, Fla.
Back in November, voters overwhelmingly passed Amendment One, which sets aside millions of dollars for land and water conservation.

This week on Florida Matters, we'll take a look at where exactly that money might go.

The amendment takes effect on July 1, 2015 and is expected to produce $640 million dollars in its first year.  It'll be up to state lawmakers to figure out just where that money should be spent. Environmentalists who helped push for passage of that amendment will want to have their say as well.

Miss the broadcast of the show? Listen here.

Our panel discussion includes state Sen. David Simmons, R-Altamonte Springs, and Aliki Moncrief, the field director of the group Florida's Water and Land, which campaigned for passage of Amendment One.

Hear more about the dedicated funding for water and land conservation this week on Florida Matters on WUSF 89.7 FM on Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m.,  Sunday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 a.m. and at wusf.org/floridamatters.

Amendment OneFlorida springswaterwaterways
Lottie Watts
Lottie Watts covers health and health policy for Health News Florida, now a part of WUSF Public Media.  She also produces Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. 
Carson Cooper
Carson Cooper has become a favorite of WUSF listeners as the host of "Morning Edition" on WUSF 89.7 since he took the job in 2000. Carson has worked in Tampa Bay radio for three decades.
