Florida Justice Association

A long-running dispute about the cost of patient medical records has gone to a state appeals court.An administrative law judge in December upheld a…
An administrative law judge Tuesday rejected a challenge to a state Board of Medicine proposal that would increase the cost of copies of patient medical…
After the Florida Supreme Court threw out the state's medical malpractice law last week, saying its cap on "pain-and-suffering" damages violates the state…
TALLAHASSEE — The Supreme Court refused Thursday to adopt a state rule reflected in a law that creates restrictions on doctors who can testify during…
Five complaints have been filed in state and federal courts challenging a law that took effect Monday that helps physician-defendants in medical…